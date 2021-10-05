Short Interest in Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Declines By 40.0%

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NDGPY stock remained flat at $$27.09 during midday trading on Tuesday. Nine Dragons Paper has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $39.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.56.

Nine Dragons Paper

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

