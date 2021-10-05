Short Interest in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Increases By 37.7%

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the August 31st total of 972,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 926,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PH. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $266,947,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,781,350,000 after purchasing an additional 549,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,188,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,853,000 after purchasing an additional 479,090 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,384,000 after purchasing an additional 461,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,186,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PH stock opened at $288.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $294.32 and its 200-day moving average is $303.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $200.03 and a twelve month high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.29.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

