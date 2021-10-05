Short Interest in RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Drops By 38.2%

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the August 31st total of 92,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 386,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in RAVE Restaurant Group by 324.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 40,202 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 72,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group by 304.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 397,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

RAVE Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 10,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,835. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 million, a PE ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

