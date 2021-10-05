Short Interest in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Rises By 38.9%

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the August 31st total of 27,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.39 per share, with a total value of $88,162.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,174 shares in the company, valued at $38,235.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Get RF Industries alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFIL. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in RF Industries during the second quarter worth $91,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in RF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of RF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 33.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RFIL stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $7.90. 11,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,828. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $9.63. The firm has a market cap of $79.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.62.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. RF Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $15.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 million. Analysts forecast that RF Industries will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on RF Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

About RF Industries

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.