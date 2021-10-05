Short Interest in Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Rises By 57.4%

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, an increase of 57.4% from the August 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ SNFCA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.83. Security National Financial has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $116.75 million during the quarter.

In other news, VP Jason G. Overbaugh sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $25,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNFCA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 67.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Security National Financial during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 33.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 11.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 119.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,383 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life insurance; Cemetery and Mortuary; and Mortgage. The Life insurance segment involves in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

