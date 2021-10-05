Short Interest in Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Drops By 39.1%

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the August 31st total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

SEYMF remained flat at $$17.58 during midday trading on Tuesday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.80.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.20 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system.

