Short Interest in Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Declines By 44.1%

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the August 31st total of 112,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.5 days.

SQNXF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Square Enix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

Get Square Enix alerts:

OTCMKTS:SQNXF opened at $52.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.42. Square Enix has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $68.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.58.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. Square Enix had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $809.49 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Square Enix will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Square Enix

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Enix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square Enix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.