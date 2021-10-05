Short Interest in Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Declines By 44.1%

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the August 31st total of 112,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.5 days.
SQNXF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Square Enix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.
OTCMKTS:SQNXF opened at $52.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.42. Square Enix has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $68.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.58.
About Square Enix
Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.
