Short Interest in SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Decreases By 36.8%

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 412,100 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the August 31st total of 651,800 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of SRAX stock opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $132.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.93. SRAX has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in SRAX by 78.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 278,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 122,140 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of SRAX in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of SRAX during the 2nd quarter worth about $516,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in SRAX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in SRAX by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Dawson James increased their price target on SRAX from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SRAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

