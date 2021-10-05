Short Interest in The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Drops By 36.7%

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,683,200 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the August 31st total of 13,726,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,012,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGODF remained flat at $$0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 461,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,337. The company has a market capitalization of $74.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.15. The Green Organic Dutchman has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The Green Organic Dutchman had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 354.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of management services to its subsidiaries. The firm produces, cultivates, processes, and distributes cannabis and related products. Its products include dried and fresh cannabis; cannabis plants and seeds, oils, topicals, and extracts; and edible cannabis.

