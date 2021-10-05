Short Interest in Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Rises By 78.0%

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 78.0% from the August 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Vinci stock opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.07. Vinci has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Several research analysts have commented on VCISY shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.62.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

