Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Short Interest Update

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,800 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the August 31st total of 428,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 94.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LWSCF traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $11.16. 720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average is $12.48. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LWSCF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sienna Senior Living currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.46.

Sienna Senior Living, Inc engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Long-Term Care (LTC), and Corporate, Eliminations and Other. The Retirement segment consists of 27 RRs, five of which are located in the Province of British Columbia and 22 of which are located in the Province of Ontario, and the RR management services business.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.