Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) Short Interest Update

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 897,200 shares, an increase of 55.4% from the August 31st total of 577,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 431,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ SGHT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,870. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.16. Sight Sciences has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $42.57.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sight Sciences will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SGHT. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

