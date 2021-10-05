Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Director Acquires $11,407.90 in Stock

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Director Marta R. Stewart acquired 86 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $132.65 per share, with a total value of $11,407.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $132.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $137.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.46.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 65.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 923.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 21,205 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $2,286,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America raised Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $141.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.83.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

