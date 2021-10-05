Simplex Trading LLC Has $720,000 Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Simplex Trading LLC lessened its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,283 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,356 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $126,401,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $53,067,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 232.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,096,000 after acquiring an additional 361,789 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,679,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $107.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.31 and its 200-day moving average is $118.38. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $89.39 and a 52-week high of $159.70.

