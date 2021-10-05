SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SITC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,146,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,861 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 42.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,215,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,723,000 after buying an additional 1,547,457 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 112.0% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,076,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,163,000 after buying an additional 1,097,220 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 56.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,442,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,119,000 after buying an additional 885,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 236.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,143,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,165,000 after buying an additional 803,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $16.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.24 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SITC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.89.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.