Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) PT Set at C$22.00 by Raymond James

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) received a C$22.00 price objective from Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

SKE traded down C$0.15 on Tuesday, hitting C$2.62. The company had a trading volume of 258,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,331. The company has a market cap of C$431.26 million and a PE ratio of -9.63. Skeena Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.38 and a 12-month high of C$3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.62.

Get Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) alerts:

In other Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) news, Director Greg Beard acquired 25,000 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.97 per share, with a total value of C$324,211.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,256,541.19.

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.