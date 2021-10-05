SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Trading 7.1% Higher

Shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.24 and last traded at $27.20. 4,036 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 370,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.39.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SKYT. Cowen assumed coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SkyWater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.97.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $41.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. Analysts predict that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYT. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $35,084,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,667,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $10,529,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $8,517,000. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKYT)

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.