SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.60 Million

Brokerages expect that SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) will post $32.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.39 million to $33.97 million. SmartFinancial posted sales of $30.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year sales of $131.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $129.07 million to $132.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $145.83 million, with estimates ranging from $141.19 million to $149.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $32.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 24.48%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SMBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price objective on SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMBK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 432,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SmartFinancial during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 85.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in SmartFinancial during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. 44.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SmartFinancial stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $25.66. 17,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,155. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average is $24.01. SmartFinancial has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $387.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.19%.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

