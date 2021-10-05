Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.120-$-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $138 million-$139 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.94 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.440-$-0.360 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $64.35 on Tuesday. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMAR has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.50.

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total value of $218,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $357,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 431,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,845,835.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,450 shares of company stock valued at $19,614,206 in the last 90 days. 6.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.