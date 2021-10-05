SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an underperform rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.36.

SmileDirectClub stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.65. The company had a trading volume of 135,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,891,363. SmileDirectClub has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.93.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. SmileDirectClub’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $2,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 182.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the first quarter valued at $104,000. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

