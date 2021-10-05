Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan Sells 6,000 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total transaction of $442,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael J. O’sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $449,580.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Michael J. O’sullivan sold 25,000 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,750.00.

Snap stock opened at $71.23 on Tuesday. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.62 billion, a PE ratio of -139.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.47.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Snap by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Snap by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

