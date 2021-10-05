Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Snap-on have outpaced the industry year to date thanks to a robust surprise trend, which continued in second-quarter 2021. This marked the company’s fourth straight earnings beat and fifth consecutive sales surprise. Both earnings and sales increased year over year owing to robust sales across all segments. Snap-on remains on track with its Value Creation model and other cost-reduction initiatives. Its RCI program, designed to enhance organizational effectiveness and minimize costs, bodes well. Higher sales volume and gains from RCI initiatives led to margin expansion, which boosted the bottom line. However, higher restructuring costs and unfavorable currency movements remain headwinds. The company’s operating income included $4 million of restructuring costs, while gross margin included 30 bps of costs in the second quarter.”

Get Snap-on alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America cut Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.17.

SNA stock traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.95. 2,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,502. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.92. Snap-on has a 1-year low of $149.07 and a 1-year high of $259.99. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter worth $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 33.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $52,000. First Command Bank grew its holdings in Snap-on by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snap-on (SNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.