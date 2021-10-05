Solstein Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,750 iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,586,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 952.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 3,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 10,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 152,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,553,000 after acquiring an additional 26,543 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

EMB stock opened at $109.16 on Tuesday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $106.70 and a twelve month high of $116.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.20 and a 200-day moving average of $111.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.