Solstein Capital LLC Decreases Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Solstein Capital LLC lessened its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,103,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $197,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,761 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,142,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,573,000 after acquiring an additional 67,143 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,244,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $108,275,000 after acquiring an additional 234,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,916,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,451,000 after acquiring an additional 227,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,569,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,692,000 after acquiring an additional 20,346 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $43.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 75.83 and a beta of 0.66. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $121.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NEO. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.28.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

