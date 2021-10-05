Solstein Capital LLC Takes Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF)

Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FXF. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 25,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,890,000. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period.

FXF opened at $97.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.90. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a 1-year low of $96.04 and a 1-year high of $103.81.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

