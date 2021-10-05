Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Receives $67.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of SWX stock opened at $66.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.17. Southwest Gas has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.90.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $821.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.39 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 2.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 130,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 3.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 33.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after purchasing an additional 47,675 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 9.0% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 13.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,458,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,513,000 after purchasing an additional 168,850 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

