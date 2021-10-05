Space Cow Boy (SCB) Trading 195.3% Higher Over Last Week

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Space Cow Boy has a total market capitalization of $39,292.78 and $3,268.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Space Cow Boy has traded up 195.3% against the dollar. One Space Cow Boy coin can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00002405 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Space Cow Boy Coin Profile

Space Cow Boy (CRYPTO:SCB) is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Buying and Selling Space Cow Boy

