Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) Short Interest Up 65.7% in September

Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a growth of 65.7% from the August 31st total of 43,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 62,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ TMTS opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. Spartacus Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMTS. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Spartacus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,096,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Spartacus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,272,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Spartacus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,276,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spartacus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,853,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Spartacus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,213,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

