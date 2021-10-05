SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Stock Position Raised by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 71.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,615,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,888 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,333,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,463.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,162,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,058 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,705,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,908,000 after purchasing an additional 76,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,345,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,900,000 after purchasing an additional 243,357 shares in the last quarter.

FEZ opened at $45.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.35 and a 200-day moving average of $47.08. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $49.38.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

