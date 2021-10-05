SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 13,011 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 184,838 shares.The stock last traded at $42.81 and had previously closed at $42.89.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,093,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,363,000 after purchasing an additional 226,203 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 922,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,792,000 after purchasing an additional 130,954 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 627,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,745,000 after purchasing an additional 70,427 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 585,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,883,000 after purchasing an additional 94,863 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 570,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the period.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

