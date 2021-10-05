Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Stake Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,709 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.76% of Spectrum Brands worth $27,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,719,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,123,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

SPB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.25.

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $97.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.51. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.98 and a 52 week high of $99.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

