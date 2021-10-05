Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note issued on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $0.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.45 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.28) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.38.

SPR stock opened at $46.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.09. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is -0.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $565,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 18,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $9,243,000. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

