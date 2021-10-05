Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $34.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $43.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAVE. MKM Partners started coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. upgraded Spirit Airlines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.19.

Shares of SAVE opened at $26.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $40.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.02.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $859.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.67 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

