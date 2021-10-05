SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 361.14 ($4.72).

A number of analysts have commented on SSPG shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 348 ($4.55) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get SSP Group alerts:

Shares of LON SSPG opened at GBX 282.70 ($3.69) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31. SSP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 173.86 ($2.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 399.70 ($5.22). The company has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 266.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 292.36.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.