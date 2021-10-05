STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,732 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.13% of STAG Industrial worth $7,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.43.

NYSE STAG opened at $40.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.30. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $43.55.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

