Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on STAN. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Standard Chartered has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 592.71 ($7.74).

LON:STAN opened at GBX 428.70 ($5.60) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 445.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 470.96. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of GBX 345 ($4.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is 0.32%.

In other news, insider José Viñals acquired 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.91) per share, with a total value of £51,980 ($67,912.20). Also, insider Naguib Kheraj purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.47) per share, for a total transaction of £209,500 ($273,713.09). Insiders have acquired a total of 121,500 shares of company stock worth $53,088,000 over the last ninety days.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

