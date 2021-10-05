Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.38.

STN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Stantec from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$70.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE:STN opened at $47.30 on Tuesday. Stantec has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $52.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Stantec had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $739.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.16 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1316 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

