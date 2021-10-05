State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,815 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $18,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of O. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 16.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,101,000 after purchasing an additional 328,215 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 66,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 1.8% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Realty Income by 5.1% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 64,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of O opened at $66.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $72.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.36.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.236 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

Several research analysts have commented on O shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

