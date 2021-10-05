State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 188,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,055 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $17,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,662.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $108.11 on Tuesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $33.37 and a 52-week high of $111.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $506.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.15.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

