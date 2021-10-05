State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 39,539 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,539 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Nordson were worth $15,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Nordson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NDSN shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

Shares of NDSN opened at $240.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.28. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $245.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,900 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

