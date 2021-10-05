State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,894 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 199,168 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Lennar worth $18,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 23.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 62.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,436,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 15.2% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.56.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $92.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $69.41 and a 12 month high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. Lennar’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

