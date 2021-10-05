StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Short Interest Update

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 45.6% from the August 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get StealthGas alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of StealthGas by 45.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 12,303 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of StealthGas in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of StealthGas in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of StealthGas in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of StealthGas in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GASS opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. StealthGas has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $102.22 million, a PE ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average is $2.80.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. StealthGas had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that StealthGas will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

About StealthGas

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.