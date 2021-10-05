Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 585 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 26,381.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,014,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,404 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter worth $209,532,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter worth $126,928,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 201,780 shares during the period. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $44,395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LAD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.80.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $314.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.98. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.00 and a twelve month high of $417.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.70%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

