Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Safehold were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Safehold by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,387,000 after purchasing an additional 115,241 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Safehold by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,281,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,899,000 after purchasing an additional 22,675 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Safehold by 5.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 896,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,413,000 after purchasing an additional 45,716 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Safehold by 9.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 657,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,118,000 after purchasing an additional 55,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Safehold during the second quarter worth $39,345,000. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $1,187,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $539,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 685,386 shares of company stock worth $51,999,877 and sold 163,400 shares worth $14,621,046. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on SAFE shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.01.

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $72.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.64 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.86. Safehold Inc. has a one year low of $61.87 and a one year high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.25 million. Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

