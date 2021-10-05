Stephens Inc. AR Has $926,000 Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 622,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,089,000 after buying an additional 107,088 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 373,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,596,000 after buying an additional 50,282 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,513,000 after buying an additional 18,605 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 243,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,055,000 after buying an additional 57,494 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 215,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,955,000 after buying an additional 33,768 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $175.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.34. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $131.62 and a 12-month high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

