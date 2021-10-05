Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 19.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,702,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,902,000 after purchasing an additional 763,643 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $42,284,000. OLD Republic International Corp purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the second quarter worth $38,952,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $34,120,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 12.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,087,000 after acquiring an additional 311,098 shares during the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPC stock opened at $74.85 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 0.71.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.052 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial raised W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.83.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

