Stephens Inc. AR Sells 3,100 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLV. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,640,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,226,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,400,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,745.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,534,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,384 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,905,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,586,000 after acquiring an additional 782,971 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of SLV stock opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $27.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.59.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.