Stephens Inc. AR Sells 50 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.26% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,183 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

RFG opened at $217.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.37 and a 200 day moving average of $223.62. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $170.34 and a 52-week high of $235.50.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.