Stephens Inc. AR Trims Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 281.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter worth $35,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $47.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.16. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $61.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Louis Vachon purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $138,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

