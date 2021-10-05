Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) COO Huw M. Nash Sells 5,700 Shares

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $141,531.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of STOK opened at $25.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.06 and its 200 day moving average is $32.18. The company has a market capitalization of $950.70 million, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 0.27. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $71.58.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

STOK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 1,593.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.